Bill would give school boards power to reopen for in-person learning

Final preparations are made at the New Mexico Senate chamber as state lawmakers trickle into the Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M., on the first day of a 60-day legislative session. Fences, roadblocks, police and troops encircled the building as a precaution against federal warnings about the potential for violence. Plexiglass partitions have been installed on the floor of the House and Senate to protect legislators from coronavirus infection, and the Capitol is closed to the public to avoid spread of the contagion. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State legislators are hoping to let local school boards decide when they should re-open.

A bipartisan bill being introduced at the Roundhouse would allow local school boards to let children go back to in-person learning. It comes as vaccines are starting to be distributed as well as growing pressure from parents to resume class and sports.

Governor Lujan Grisham is expected to veto the bill. However earlier this week, she also teased a loosening of restrictions, which could undercut support for the bill as well.