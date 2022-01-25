Bill would fund cybersecurity program for New Mexico schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill that would fund a cybersecurity program for school districts across the state. House Bill 122 is sponsored by Representatives Willie Madrid, Rebecca Dow, and Raymundo Lara. It calls for money to hire three employees to develop and implement the program over three years.
Any money left over would then be reverted back into the general fund. The goal would be to prevent the costly cyber attacks that have plagued at least five New Mexico school districts in the past year.