Bill would fund cybersecurity program for New Mexico schools

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill that would fund a cybersecurity program for school districts across the state. House Bill 122 is sponsored by Representatives Willie Madrid, Rebecca Dow, and Raymundo Lara. It calls for money to hire three employees to develop and implement the program over three years.

Story continues below

Any money left over would then be reverted back into the general fund. The goal would be to prevent the costly cyber attacks that have plagued at least five New Mexico school districts in the past year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES