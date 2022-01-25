Bill would fund cybersecurity program for New Mexico schools

A winter storm will impact New Mexico Tuesday night through Wednesday. Heavy, blowing snow will cause travel problems for some by Wednesday morning.

Snow is beginning to push into far northern New Mexico this evening as a strong backdoor cold front pushes south across eastern New Mexico. Light snow is also developing in northwestern parts of the state as an upper level low moves into that part of New Mexico. Snow will increase in coverage and intensity as the upper level low and backdoor cold front collide over New Mexico later tonight through early Wednesday morning. The cold front will bring a strong canyon wind into the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas tonight with gusts around 45 mph possible. Meanwhile, a band of heavy snow will develop from Las Vegas east to the Texas state line, especially in San Miguel County where over half a foot of snow could fall overnight. Snow will be possible overnight across the entire northern half of New Mexico and down the eastern half of the state all the way down to Carlsbad and Hobbs. There is a chance for light snow in the Albuquerque metro as well.