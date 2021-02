SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a Senate bill moving through the legislature that would forfeit a public official’s retirement benefits should they be convicted of corruption. This includes crimes like fraud, embezzlement, bribes, or laundering money. It would exclude judicial, municipal, school boards, and special districts.

Senate Bill 194 was introduced by Sen. Mark Moores (R-Bernalillo) and Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Torrance and Valencia).