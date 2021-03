SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) โ€“ A state lawmaker is looking to change up school policies on restraining and secluding students, saying physical restraint should not be used unless the students are a danger to themselves or others. People who spoke out in favor of this said restraining students could make the situation worse for them, potentially causing physical, mental, and emotional pain.

"These are very traumatic experiences for students and in the case of restraints it can be extremely dangerous even fatal," said NM Disabilities Coalition, Ellen Pinnes. Senate Bill 319, wants schools to use less-restrictive interventions and de-escalation techniques before resorting to physical restraint. The bill would only allow a school to use physical restraint if that school has a way to document and report incidents where restraint was used.