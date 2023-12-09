ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill was introduced to repeal the prohibition on rent control in New Mexico.

Senator Linda Lopez, Representative Elenor Chavez, and Representative Pamela Herndon presented the bill on Saturday afternoon outside the UNM Bookstore.

According to event organizers, New Mexico is one of 37 states that makes rent control illegal to enact regulation on rent. Some said this is why the state sees so many in poverty or unhoused.

The bill was re-introduced to the New Mexico State Senate for the 2024 Legislative Session.