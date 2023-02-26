NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new bill up for discussion at the Roundhouse on Monday, Feb. 27, would put a cap on how many students can be in a classroom. House Bill 413 would amend the School Personnel Act to reduce the class sizes for schools where at least 75% of the students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

The goal of this bill is to make sure every student, regardless of social-economic background, gets more one-on-one instruction time with their teacher. The bill’s sponsors say smaller class sizes can improve academic outcomes for students. Another benefit sponsors say will come from House Bill 413 is that it would make classrooms more manageable for teachers.

The bill is scheduled to be heard by the House Education Committee tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 27.