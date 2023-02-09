SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwest is home to a wide array of brave veterans. From the well-known Navajo Code Talkers to members of every service branch, veterans are an integral part of New Mexico’s history. Soon, veterans could receive special notice at the Bernalillo Museum.

Thursday, legislators in the House Rural Development, Land Grants, and Cultural Affairs committee considered Senate Bill 307. The bill aims to give the Bernalillo Museum $100,000 for the “Veteran Heroes of the American Southwest – Forgotten Stories from Forgotten Places” project to document veterans’ stories.

“I love this idea, and you have my full support,” Rep. Tanya Mirabal Moya (R-Tome) said during Thursday’s committee. And she noted her father was a Korean War veteran.

Other legislators spoke in favor of the project. Then, the committee voted unanimously to move the bill forward. But for the project to come to fruition, it still has to pass through several more rounds of voting.