ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing a bill that would allow people to do drugs in specific places without penalty. As opioid use is a primary driver of death in New Mexicans 75 years or younger, these spaces would be monitored under the supervision of people trained to reverse overdoses.

House Bill 263 is an amendment to the existing Harm Reduction Act that would provide these extra monitoring services. One of the sponsors – Democratic Representative of Santa Fe, Tara Lujan – says this is a tool that would help save lives in a growing epidemic of drug use. Lujan says, “it is the intent of House Bill 263 to prevent fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses, provide a pathway to substance use disorder treatment for those who desire it, improve access to medical and social services, prevent the transmission of infectious disease, reduce public use of controlled substances, and reduce emergency room use and hospital utilization related to drug use.”

The bill faced intense scrutiny from some lawmakers in the committee on Monday. Lawmakers questioned the logistics of these facilities – asking if people could be arrested for having or selling illegal drugs there, if there would be an age limit, and what staff members would be responsible for.

The bill would only allow people to do drugs in the designated areas, but not sell or buy them. This bill also would not allow peoples’ personal information, like names and addresses, to be collected.

Experts pointed to the success of programs like this in places like New York City in preventing fatal overdoses. Representative Lujan says the mission of places like this is to meet people where they are, provide a safe space, and offer them a host of services to get them help when it is desired. No one in the audience spoke in opposition on Monday but many spoke in support.

“The path out of this epidemic isn’t through punishment and stigma. It’s through compassion and love. And that’s what overdose prevention centers are. Providing that compassion and care and literally keeping people alive until they’re ready for recovery,” says Dr. Wendy Johnson, with the La Familia Health Medical Center.

This bill passed the House Health and Human Services Committee on a five to three vote. It will now head to the House Judiciary Committee. An analysis of this bill shows it would cost around $96,000 a year to get this program started.