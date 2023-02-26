NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Senate passed a bill addressing election accessibility and security. Senate Bill 180 includes creating an elections security program and streamlined training for election challengers and watchers. Supporters of the bill say it also adjusts timelines for absentee ballots in order to ensure that every vote is counted.

If the bill is passed, it would require the Secretary of State’s office to create an electronic process for candidates to collect needed signatures during the primary process. The bill will now head to the House.