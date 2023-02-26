NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill aimed at cleaning up the San Juan Generating Station is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 142 aims to address climate change, consolidate government resources, and oversee the closure of the San Juan Generating Station.

The bill would require New Mexico’s Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) to conduct a study to determine if there is any contamination of nearby land or waterways. The study would also have to include steps to take in order to restore the area. Their findings would then be given to lawmakers and be made publicly available.

The San Juan Generating Station, a coal-fired electricity generation station, was built in the 1970s. For years, the operators have had plans to wind down operations at the station, which would help New Mexico meet its climate goals.

Initially, the original bill would have given the departments around $700,000 from the general fund to complete the study. However, after the bill made its way through various committees, the appropriation of funding has been removed from the bill. House Bill 142 will now head to the Senate.