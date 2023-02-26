NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill that would prohibit people from carrying firearms at polling places is continuing to make its way through the Roundhouse. Senate Bill 44 would ban people from having a firearm within 100 feet of a polling location.

People who do not comply could be charged with a petty misdemeanor which carries up to a six-month prison sentence or a $500 fine if the bill passes. This bill would not apply to peace officers or to security personnel.

The bill will be discussed tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 27, by the House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee.