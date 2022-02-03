SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill tightening election security has cleared a big hurdle in the roundhouse. The Senate unanimously approved a bipartisan initiative, establishing training for election watchers and challengers who are appointed by political parties to monitor elections.

It would also require a new system for updating registration rolls to reflect deaths and people who have left the state, as well as prohibit video and audio recordings at polling places after reports of disruptions. The proposal now heads to the House.