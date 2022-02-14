SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill creating an annual event to recognize the disappearances of New Mexicans is now headed to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 13 would establish a yearly Missing in New Mexico event to support those searching for vanished family members.

It would also create an agency within the department of public safety to compile missing persons information. The governor’s office says there are 926 active missing persons cases in the state.