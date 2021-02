SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would create overdose prevention programs is headed to the full House for a vote. House Bill 123 would have the New Mexico Department of Health create guidelines for cities and counties around the state to set up “safe injection” sites.

The sites would let people struggling with addiction safely administer their drugs while getting access to social services. The bill was introduced by Deborah Armstrong (D-Bernalillo County).