Bill targeting institutional racism moving forward

Legislature

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that aims to reduce institutional racism is moving along in the Roundhouse.

This bill would work with the State Personnel Office and the governor’s Advisory Council for Racial Justice to evaluate the state’s hiring practices, pay equity, and workplace promotions. It would also create a tracking progress toward ending institutional racism. The proposal already passed the Senate and got the green light from a House Committee Saturday.

