Bill targeting institutional racism moving forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Lawmakers are currently working to finalize the state's budget, which has taken a nearly $2.4 billion hit because of the pandemic and dropping oil revenues. The budget is the main reason lawmakers had to gather for a special session and they're having to make some difficult decisions on spending cuts.

"We're in a position right now where we have a whole bunch of money the past couple of years and we extended that and maybe probably too much so.. And now the other side of the coin is that we have to retract and try to figure out how we can do that, how we can fix this thing and this is going to be a constant roller coaster because we're so dependent on oil and gas," said Sen. William Burt (R-Alamogordo).