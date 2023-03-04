NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An idea kicked around by lawmakers for years continues to make its way through the Roundhouse. It involves paid family and medical leave.

Senate Bill 11 would establish the paid family and medical leave fund. This would allow individuals who need to take a longer period of time away from work (for managing certain kinds of medical and family issues) to apply to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to receive a percentage of their salary during leave.

The fund would be paid for through employee and employer contributions. The bill passed the Senate, and now it heads to the House.

If signed into law, employees would first be eligible to take leave in January 2026.