NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill that proposed changes to family medical leave has died in a House committee. Senate Bill 11 was heard on Monday, Mar. 13, in the House Commerce & Economic Development Committee but ended there.

The bill would have had employers and workers both pay into a fund that would have allowed up to 12 weeks of paid leave for employees under certain conditions. The bill faced a number of strong debates. Concerns over the impact on businesses and whether the changes would be sustainable were voiced.

The bill passed the Senate and headed to the House on Mar, 4. However, the bill ended in the House committee on a vote of 6 to 5.