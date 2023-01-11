ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A key topic for this legislative session will be gun safety and minors. This comes after another gun was brought onto an Albuquerque Public School’s high school campus.

For the second time this school year, a student brought a gun to West Mesa High School. The district said there are limits to what they can do, and they are asking lawmakers for help.

Tuesday, a West Mesa High School student was busted for having a gun on campus. It’s not the first time a student has brought a gun to the high school this year. Last month, a gun went off in a wood shop class. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

It’s a growing problem on Albuquerque Public Schools’ (APS) campuses. There have been 8 incidents this school year. The district said they are doing everything they can to provide safer schools.

“Well, over the years, the district has spent millions of dollars from everything from better preparing our staff and students for the unimaginable through ALICE trainings,” said Monica Armenta, Director of Communications for APS, “We have put in new fencing on campuses city-wide across the district. We have new door locks in every classroom in APS.”

With the legislative session next week, lawmakers are looking to tackle the issue of minors getting ahold of guns.

Representative Pamelya Herndon is reintroducing the Bennie Hargrove Act, House Bill 9, holding an adult accountable if a minor gets ahold of their gun, even if they didn’t know the child had it.

“What we want people to know is it has penalties assessed to it, but we don’t want to just impose penalties. We want people to be aware that this will happen if you don’t keep them safe,” said Representative Herndon.

This bill was introduced last year but died in committee. There has been a stronger push from students this year, lawmakers claimed.

“So, we’ve seen more and more action in that regard, which is really good as we move to pass this legislation.”

Under the proposal, if a minor uses the gun during the commission of a crime, the adult could be charged with a misdemeanor. If someone gets hurt or killed, that bumps it up to a fourth-degree felony.

APS is not the only district grappling with this problem. Roswell High School dealt with a student with a gun on campus just last week.