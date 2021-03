SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are pushing for a bill they said would provide better legal representation for children and families dealing with neglect and abuse cases. State lawmakers said, right now, families and kids get an appointed attorney who might not be well versed in children's court and this bill addresses that.

"If you don't have a qualified attorney on one side or the other, it raises the opportunity, not a particularly good opportunity, it raises the bad result of having an outcome that's in question," said Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque). Senate Bill 127, would create the Office of Family Representation and Advocacy within the judiciary.