NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new bill could change graduation requirements for New Mexico students. It would teach them a necessary life skill.

Senate Bill 341 would require high school students to take a full semester of a personal finance course before they graduate.

One of the bill’s sponsors Senator Moe Maestas said only 11% of students take advantage of the elective finance course.

If passed, not only would the bill make it a requirement, but it would also allow younger students to get a jump start.

“We do have some language for middle schools to allow the middle schools to start the programs, but it would be required in high school for ninth graders entering the ninth grade this fall,” said Senator Moe Maestas (D – Albuquerque).

If passed, the requirement would start with incoming high school freshmen this fall.