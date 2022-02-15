SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal aimed at making sure New Mexicans have access to propane is one step closer to becoming law. Northern New Mexico senators sponsored Senate Bill 141 allowing an emergency declaration if there is a problem with propane supply.

This comes after a supply hang-up in December that left hundreds of homes without propane in freezing temperatures. The house joined the Senate in passing the bill Monday. The bill is now waiting for the governor’s signature.