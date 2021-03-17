Bill providing more transparency for capital outlay spending gets approval

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed House Bill 255, a reform bill that has been approved by the Legislature and will provide for home delivery of alcohol which will create a new stream of revenue for food and drink establishments in New Mexico that have been hit hard by the pandemic. A press release from the Governor's Office states that the alcohol delivery permits can be issued to retailers, dispensers, craft distillers, winegrowers, small brewers, and restaurant licensees and that ID checks are mandatory for deliveries.

As part of the legislation, the Department of Health is directed to conduct a study of the effects of alcohol delivery in the state in several years. Following revisions in both chambers, the bill also makes licenses more affordable and accessible while providing for a significant tax deduction among other protections for existing license holders to recognize their investment.