Bill providing more transparency for capital outlay spending gets approval

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers tightened the rules on capital outlay spending for projects like roads, bridges, and buildings on Wednesday. Following a 2019 Larry Barker investigation into the secrecy of capital outlay spending, lawmakers approved a bill that would provide more transparency, revealing which lawmakers are putting money towards those projects.

Another bill making its way through the Roundhouse would spend half a billion dollars on capital outlay projects. Part of that would be set aside for a soccer stadium in Bernalillo County.

