Bill protecting New Mexican’s personal info heads to governor’s desk

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It could soon be against state law for state employees to give out someone’s personal information. Senate Bill 75 aims to create a new non-disclosure act that would require state employees not to give out someone’s personal information to federal agencies.

On Sunday, March 14 the bill passed the House floor with a vote of 45 to 18. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, Sen. Elizabeth Stefanics, and Rep. Miguel Garcia.

The bill expands the definition of “personal information” to include things like immigration status, sexual orientation, and religion. According to a press release from the Office of the Speaker, the bill aims to ensure the confidentiality of residents’ personal information so that they feel secure in accessing essential services including COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and contact tracing.

“What we’ve seen the past few years with misguided federal policies targeting members of our community is wrong,” said Rep. Garcia in the press release. “For state government to function and for citizens to feel secure, they need to know that their personal information is not going to be used against them. SB 75 provides that security and peace of mind in knowing that you can get a COVID-19 test, vaccination, or access state services and still be protected.”

The bill is now heading to the governor’s desk.