Bill proposes to allow alcohol deliveries

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would change the state’s liquor laws and would allow for alcohol to be delivered to your home. The hope is it will help keep local restaurants, breweries and bars afloat during the pandemic.

Jay Knigge, the co-owner of Boxing Bear Brewery said alcohol delivery has been a long time coming and this could be a real game-changer. “We would gladly do home delivery service,” said Knigge. “We got almost 25 employees that are furloughed right now, that are willing to work and we have delivery vans available to deliver that alcohol.”

House Bill 8 would allow businesses like restaurants, breweries, wineries, grocery stores, and liquor stores to deliver alcohol to their customers. It would also allow restaurants to serve hard alcohol instead of just wine and beer, without having to get a dispenser license which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Antonio Matus, the owner of Antonio’s Taste of Mexico in Taos said the option to deliver alcohol to their customers could help keep restaurants like his from closing. He also said it could regain the revenue lost when the state banned indoor dining. “So it would be a big help because it would be similar to the sales that you have when the people are dining inside,” said Matus. “Right now, the sales are low because it’s only food, nobody buys drinks but everybody asks for it.”

There will be some rules including alcohol cannot be delivered to minors, schools or universities or if someone is already drunk. States like Arizona, Georgia and Louisiana have similar alcohol home delivery laws. If the bill passes it would go into effect in July.