NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A push for open primary elections is making its way through the Roundhouse. The idea is proposed in a Senate bill.

Senate Bill 73 allows independent voters to vote in the major party primary of their choice, whether that’s the Democratic, Republican, or Libertarian ballot.

For years, lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully to get similar proposals across the finish line.

The current bill is on its way to the Senate floor.

Last year, state election officials changed the rules to make it easier for independent voters to change their party registration temporarily in order to vote in a party primary. This would eliminate that need.