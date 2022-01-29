SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Funding for a statewide initiative focused on stopping crimes before they happen is moving forward in the Roundhouse. The $10 million proposal would pay for programs around New Mexico, similar to Albquurque’s Violence Intervention Program which identifies people at high risk for committing crimes.

The team steps in and offers services like behavioral health or substance abuse treatment, education and job resources. “You are on our radar screen and if you commit a violent crime, you will get caught. At the same time, social service provides steps in to say there is another road,” said Sarita Nair, chief administrative officer for the City of Albuquerque.

Nair told lawmakers since the launch nearly two years ago, the program has worked with more than 200 high-risk people and 93% of them have not gone on to commit crimes.