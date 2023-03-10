NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill that would prohibit cities and counties from banning abortions is headed to the governor’s desk.

“All of us deserve to be able to get the health care we need when we need it without the fear of persecution or prosecution,” said Representative Linda Serrato (D – Santa Fe). “Tonight, we are one step closer to making sure New Mexico stands up for our core values of respect, understanding, and community by protecting access to lifesaving reproductive and gender-affirming care in every corner of our state.”

House Bill 7 prevents local governments from blocking access to reproductive health care like abortion and birth control.

A total of 3 cities and 2 counties have passed anti-abortion ordinances in the last several months.

It also bans local restrictions on gender-affirming care. The bill passed the house by a vote of 39 to 29. It now heads to the governor’s desk for her to sign or veto.

“As New Mexicans, we know that one of our most cherished values is a fundamental freedom to make decisions about health care without outside interference,” said Ellie Rushforth, ACLU-NM Managing Reproductive Rights and Gender Equity Attorney. “Anyone living in New Mexico can rest assured that no matter their ZIP code, they will not be blocked from access to gender-affirming care or reproductive health care.”