SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Transportation and Public works Committee passed House Bill 70, designed to educate the public on driving safety. It asks for $300,000 from the general fund.

That money would be used by the Department of Transportation and the Public Education Department to develop and implement the ‘Brake on Yellow, Stop on Red’ traffic safety education program to try and cut down on traffic accidents. According to NMDOT, there are on average, 100 car accidents in New Mexico every day, with 42 injuries and one fatality.