NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There is a governor-backed bill to reduce health care costs for teachers. On Wednesday, it cleared its first legislative hurdle.

The House Education Committee signed off on House Bill 102, which requires employers to cover the first $10,000 worth of insurance costs for employees covered by the public school insurance fund.

For costs that surpass $10,000, at least 60% would be covered. The governor has asked for $100 million in the budget to pay for it.