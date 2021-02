SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers will hear a bill looking to honor fallen officers. House Bill 275 is asking to create a highway sign known as a Fallen Officer Sign.

The goal is to commemorate law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. The New Mexico Department of Transportation would be in charge of accepting donations for the signs and installing them near the site where the officer died.

The bill is scheduled to be heard in a House committee on Tuesday.