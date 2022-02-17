SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislation has been passed that will ease taxes for some New Mexicans. The Senate passed House Bill 163 early Thursday morning, and the House quickly concurred.
The tax package includes a child income tax credit. It also eliminates a tax on social security benefits and exempts military retirement income from state income tax. The bill now heads to the governor, who has supported the bill.