SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislation has been passed that will ease taxes for some New Mexicans. The Senate passed House Bill 163 early Thursday morning, and the House quickly concurred.

The tax package includes a child income tax credit. It also eliminates a tax on social security benefits and exempts military retirement income from state income tax. The bill now heads to the governor, who has supported the bill.