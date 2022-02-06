SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A house joint resolution wants to amend the state’s constitution, allowing the state to step in and make sure New Mexicans keep their essential services in hard times. House Joint Resolution 1 will allow state funds and resources to provide essential household services – like internet, energy, and water – to residents during extenuating circumstances such as the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Sponsors of the bill say these issues directly impact rural communities and pueblos. “It is time to take action and fix these inequities, even in 2022, tens of thousands of families in New Mexico still live without basic utilities like the internet, water, and electricity, and it’s high time we change that,” said Rep. Anthony Allison (D) 4th District.

House Joint Resolution 1 passed the House Judiciary Committee. The bill will be decided by voters in the next election.