SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, lawmakers considered a bill that would ban discrimination against disabled people in need of an organ transplant. Senate Bill 158 would change that, making it so those with disabilities wouldn’t be passed up or denied a transplant compared to someone who is not disabled.

The legislation is named after a local child, Glory Sellers, who has Down Syndrome and a heart effect. “We have a daughter who in the future may need a transplant due to a very sick heart and sick kidneys and after I found out our home state doesn’t have a law that covers my children, I wanted to make sure the great state of New Mexico could take care of that,” said Glory’s mother, Christy Sellers.

The bill passed committee unanimously.