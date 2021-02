SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Democratic state senator is pushing for additional gun control legislation to make sure gun owners are locking up their firearms. Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez said her bill is about protecting kids who injure or accidentally kill themselves.

"New Mexico is the 10th worst state for gun deaths and children between the ages of zero and 19 are killed by guns at a rate almost 60 percent higher than the national average and are murdered by guns at 40 percent of the national average," said Sen. Sedillo Lopez. In Senate Bill 224, gun owners would have to properly store and lock up their guns when the owner or other authorized people aren't using them.