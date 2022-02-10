SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Child Income Tax Credit Bill will be introduced Friday. Bill sponsor, House Majority Leader Javier Martinez, says the bill will help all New Mexico families.

“This bill will apply to most New Mexico families. From those making very little money to those making upwards of $250,000,” said Rep. Martinez. “So this is truly something we are hoping captures most New Mexico families with children.”

House Bill 213 would give families the chance at an income tax credit of up to $350 a year per child. This is only for families who make $25,000. Families who make more are still eligible for smaller amounts. Families would be eligible next tax season.

It is modeled after the federal tax credit. On Friday, it will be introduced in the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.