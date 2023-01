SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee will consider a bill that would allow foster families to camp and fish for free. Right now, foster families can go to museums and state parks for free.

This bill would add a camping pass for up to three consecutive nights at state parks, and a free fishing license. The bill asks to expand these services to children in the fostering connections program and those in CYFD custody.