SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of back and forth over a bill that would ban the storage or disposal of nuclear waste in the state. Senate Bill 54 would also prevent the state from issuing permits to private companies for the construction of a high-level radioactive waste facility.

At the center of the discussion was the company Holtec which has filed an application to build a disposal site in southeast New Mexico. Close to two dozen people spoke out during public comment worried about the possible health impacts.

Those in opposition to the bill say it specifically targets the Holtec economic opportunity. “The potential for accidents puts workers, residents, and the oil and waste industry at risk,” said John Buchser who supports the bill.

“The project we’re talking about is very safe, science says it’s safe. The experience of this kind of storage is very safe,” said John Waters who opposes the bill.

Senate Bill 54 moves on to the next committee after a vote of “no recommendation.”