SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would eliminate the statute of limitations on second-degree murder cases has passed the House. Right now, a second-degree murder case is treated like any second-degree felony, with a six-year cap in filing charges for the crime.
If passed, House Bill 79 would also change the amount of time served for attempted second-degree murder to nine years, as well as increasing the penalty for a second-degree felony that leads to a death jumping from 15 to 18 years.