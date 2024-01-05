NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico legislative session is starting soon, and several bills have been filed this week. One bill, backed by Senators Antonio Maestas and Bill O’Neil, aims to change the way probation violations are handled.

The bill was vetoed last year, but now, with the help of Representative Gail Chasey, lawmakers are trying again. This time, lawmakers are addressing Governor Lujan Grisham’s concerns that the changes proposed last year could hurt parolees and the community.

“Right now, under state law, you have two choices: Slap them on the wrist or remand them in custody, waiting for a judge to deem out final sentencing,” said Maestas.

The problem according to the senator comes down to punishing people for two different violations: Standard or Technical.

Standard, includes contacting a victim or witness, absconding, or deliberately missing a supervised appointment, committing a new crime, or being a sex or violent offender.

The senator said technical violations, like testing positive for alcohol or drugs, need to be addressed.

Senator Maestas said other technical violations could have an explanation that was out of the parolees’ control, like missing scheduled appointments.

The bill suggests four recourses for a technical violation. A first offense would be punishable by up to three days of community service, a second moves it up to five days.

Senator Maestas added that numerous other states have implemented similar laws, including Louisiana, which update its probation laws last year.