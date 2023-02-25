SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee discussed House Bill 486 Saturday. It would change the state Game Commission to the state Wildlife Commission.

Along with the name change, the department’s focus would also change to conserving wildlife in the state by tracking their population, migration patterns, and any other factors that could affect the health of a species. They would still cover things like issuing hunting and fishing licenses.

The bill passed the committee. It now heads to the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.