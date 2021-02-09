Bill aims to restrict the use of neonicotinoid pesticides

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator is trying to protect bees and other pollinators from a widely used insecticide. The proposal was met with pushback by farmers and the agriculture industry. Environmentalists told lawmakers a quarter of bumblebees are at risk of extinction in New Mexico because of habitat loss, climate change, and insecticides.

They’re hoping to restrict the use of certain insecticides to address that problem. “In over the past 70 years, we’ve had a lot of issues with our pollinator populations including our native bees- I had no idea we had so many native bees in New Mexico- upwards of 2,000 native bees in New Mexico but the decline has been pretty dramatic and it’s accelerated over recent decades of our bee populations,” said Sen. Mimi Stewart (D-President Pro Tempore).

Senate Bill 103 zeroes in on the use of neonicotinoids. Sponsors of the bill say it would be banned for certain crops like apples and melons. Farmers could still use the pesticide on other New Mexico cash crops like chiles, pistachios, pecans, and corn. Opponents in the agriculture industry worry that finding alternative insecticides for those other crops could be difficult. “Although we understand the good intentions behind this bill, we are concerned it would force farmers to use older chemistries whose applications are actually more toxic to insects, fish, mammals, and humans,” said Ashley Wagner of New Mexico Chamber of Commerce.

The bill passed a Senate Committee 6 to 3, it now heads to the next committee. If the bill eventually becomes law, crops like chile, pecans, and pistachios that are grown with that neonicotinoid, would have to be sold with a warning label. Business owners who have used that type of pesticide on their plants or products would have to post pollinator-specific warning labels on those products.