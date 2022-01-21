Bill aims to improve information sharing during wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico congresswoman is co-sponsoring a bill that aims to make sharing information easier during wildfires. Rep. Melanie Stansbury says H.R. 64-10 would require the National Institute of standards and technology, a federal research lab to develop guidance and metrics for the delivery of real-time data to firefighters on the ground.

It would also require the agency to conduct field tests of communication equipment to ensure the best technology is being used. It also calls for collaboration between government agencies and the technology companies they use to ensure they are compatible.

