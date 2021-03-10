Legislation aims to hold CYFD more accountable

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department constantly faces scrutiny and questions over whether the agency is doing enough to protect kids in dangerous homes. Lawmakers are looking to make CYFD more accountable.

A man who’s trying to adopt one of his relative’s children says it has been an uphill battle with CYFD. “No one has been able to see the kid- no family member, relative or next of kin or anything like that- they have completely severed and isolated the child,” said foster parent Alex Harrison.

“One of the most heartbreaking things is the emails the text messages and the stories that I get. Some of the most disturbing stories are from counselors that fear speaking because they would lose their contracts with CYFD and not be able to help these children who have been harmed by the system our broken system,” said Rep. Rebecca Dow (R-Truth or Consequences).

Bipartisan House Bill 284 would move the child protective appeals process from CYFD to an independent agency. The idea is to provide more fairness in appeals of child custody decisions that were made by CYFD. However, in a hearing on the bill earlier this month, CYFD said it had significant issues with how it’s written now. “It does duplicate many existing grievance and hearing procedures many of which have been established under the current administration as part of its child welfare reforms,” said Rebecca Liggett of CYFD.

CYFD is also worried that moving the appeals process out of their agency could jeopardize up to $30 million in federal funding. In a statement, CYFD said:

CYFD is committed to increased accountability and access to due process and has made great strides under this Administration. Information about that effort is available on our public website here: https://cyfd.org/docs/Grievance_OnePager_0303.pdf Unfortunately, HB284 will do neither of those things. Administrative hearings tend to be slow, unwieldy, and poor avenues for the types of redress the legislators seem to be seeking. Issues such as resource family license revocation that should be addressed by administrative hearings already are. Others are best addressed through existing processes. Even if one believes administrative hearings are the best solution, the idea proposed in HB284 would be costly to implement and could cost the state of New Mexico upwards of $30 million per year in federal funding by taking us out of compliance with federal law.



Finally, this bill would undermine the authority of the children’s court, creating a path to inappropriately circumvent important protections for tribal youth under ICWA as well as for parents. Accountability is a good thing, but this bill would not achieve it; both youth and families will be worse off if it passes. Cliff W. Gilmore, Public Information Officer, CYFD

Right now, the bill has been waiting to be heard in the House judiciary committee. The session ends in a week and a half.