Bill aims to give more money to higher education institutions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are hearing a bill Wednesday that would give more money to higher education institutions. House Bill 87 would set aside more than $26 million from the general fund for public colleges, universities, and tribal colleges to use high education programs to increase the capacity of schools to meet the needs of Native American students.

If the bill passes, the University of New Mexico would get more than $12 million. Highlands University would get more than $3 million. New Mexico State University gets $950,000 and the same for Northern New Mexico College and $9 million would go to Navajo Tech, Dine College, and Southwestern Indian Polytech.