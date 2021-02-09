Bill aims to create broadband division to expand internet connection

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A House bill is aiming to improve broadband services in the state. House Bill 10 is called the Connect New Mexico Act. It would use $950,000 from the state’s general fund to create a broadband division. The division would work to get every New Mexico community connected.

State lawmaker Natalie Figuroa (D-District 30) who represents Albuquerque says this bill also helps ensure broadband education. “Part of the bill also makes sure communities have the knowledge and the technical expertise they need to leverage their internet resources to benefit their local communities,” Rep. Figuroa said. They would also apply for federal and private funding to improve service.