SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would prevent new fracking permits to be issued is moving forward. Senate Bill 149 would enact a moratorium for four years. A financial fiscal impact reports show it would result in a loss of nearly $2 billion in the next year alone. The bill passed the Senate Conservation Committee five to four.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Bernalillo) and Rep. Patricia Roybal Cabellero (D-Bernalillo).