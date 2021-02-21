Bill addressing food insecurity moves through House committees

A man walks on the second floor of the New Mexico State Capitol building while emergency medical technicians wait to administer COVID-19 tests on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The building was closed to the public at the start of the pandemic. State leaders are holding most meetings virtually, with routine testing offered to legislators, staff members and the media. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An effort to address food insecurity and promote sustainable practices in New Mexico is making its way through the legislature. House Bill 207 would create a Food, Hunger, and Farm Council to expand and improve existing food and hunger programs, support food production within the state, promote sustainable practices, and foster job creation in the food and agricultural sector.

“In times of pandemic, in times of drought, in times of economic crisis, we need to have the infrastructure in place across departments to have [a] strong, meaningful, authentic partnership,” said Lilly Irvin-Vitela with New Mexico First. This weekend, the bill passed the House Agriculture and Water Resources Committee, and next heads to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

