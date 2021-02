SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A House committee met Thursday to discuss a bill that proposes statewide hemp standards. House Bill 88 requires the Environmental Improvement Board to makes rules on the distribution and sale of hemp products.

For example, making sure any hemp product sold to be ingested or inhaled, doesn’t have more than three-tenths of a percent of THC. The bill would also require the EIB to make sure out of state hemp products meet New Mexico’s safety standards.