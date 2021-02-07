Bi-partisan bill allowing school boards to reopen to be considered Monday

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Mexico State Capitol Building in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, the Senate Education Committee will consider legislation to allow local school boards to safely reopen schools for in-person learning. Senate Bill 171 is sponsored by senators David Gallegos (R-Eddy and Lea), Gay Kernan (R-Chaves, Eddy, and Lea), and George Muñoz (D-Cibola, McKinley, and San Juan) would allow school boards the ability to shift their schools from online-only education to hybrid models, and eventually, to full in-person learning.

Under the bill, parents would still have the option to choose online-only instruction for their children and teachers who opt for virtual teaching during the public health order would not be discriminated against.

