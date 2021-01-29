Bernalillo County DA supports 2 bills aimed at protecting crime victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney is backing a couple of bills working their way through the legislature that would protect crime victims especially children. One of them is Senate Bill 36, sponsored by South Valley Democrat Michael Padilla. It would allow kids and certain vulnerable adults who are victims of crime, to give their testimony remotely rather than having to go before the court.

The hope is to avoid further traumatizing those who have already been through a horrific experience. “What we’ve learned in looking at our statute and looking at our criminal justice framework is that we don’t do enough to protect kids that are victims of crime,” District Attorney Raul Torrez.

The other is House Bill 143, sponsored by a bipartisan group of four House members. Its goal is also to prevent trauma by allowing victims to submit a recorded statement in lieu of being interviewed.